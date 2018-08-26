CEDAR FALLS -- Merlin D. Taylor received a Governor's Volunteer Award from Gov. Kim Reynolds during a special recognition ceremony in June in Cedar Falls.
Merlin D. Taylor was selected for an individual length of service award by the University of Northern Iowa] for volunteer fundraising for the UNI Panther Scholarship Club and volunteer ushering at UNI’s Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
Coordinated by Volunteer Iowa, the Governor's Volunteer Award program -- now in its 35th year -- recognizes those who volunteer their time and talent to help fulfill the missions of Iowa nonprofits, charitable organizations and government entities.
