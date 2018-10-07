Try 1 month for 99¢
St. Luke's to serve annual lasagna dinner

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church members Dick Weick, Bill Witt and Bob Dice are gearing up for the church’s famous lasagna dinner on Friday.

Who: St. Luke’s Episcopal Church

What: Lasagna dinner

When: Friday, Oct. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Where: 2410 Melrose Drive, Cedar Falls

Details: The home-cooked lasagna dinner includes salad, garlic bread, a beverage and dessert. Guests will enjoy candlelight dining and door prizes. A vegetarian serving is available by request. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 11 and under. Tickets are available at the door or by calling 277-8520.

