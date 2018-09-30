St. Lucas residents were surprised in June when cars poured into this small town for a workshop on Winnebago (now the Ho-Chunk Nation) history in Iowa; more than 175 people came.
It was arranged by the German American Museum, Library, and Family History Center.
Collin Price from the Office of the President of the Ho-Chunk Nation was the keynote speaker. The federally recognized tribe today consists of more than 8,000 members.
Many of its people served as Code Talkers in the famed World War II program for coding of verbal battlefield messages.
There is now an effort to preserve Ho-Chunk Nation historic sites. Archeological traces of villages, camp sites, battlefields, burial grounds and trading posts still exist in Northeast Iowa but can be difficult to relocate.
Cynthia Peterson spoke about some of the known Ho-Chunk related sites, efforts to identify more sites, and the nomination of some of these to the National Register of Historic Places.
The Right Rev. Terry Landsgaard gave an overview of the history and significance of sites in the Turkey River area.
