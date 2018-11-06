Try 1 month for 99¢
FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University has awarded the Ralph Kauten Endowed Scholarship to 2018 West Central High School graduate Kenzie Squires.

The scholarship is awarded annually to a graduate of the West Central or North Fayette Valley school districts in Northeast Iowa, renewable if the student continues to maintain the academic criteria.

Squires, the daughter of Chad and Angie Squires of Maynard, is currently involved with UIU’s Education Club, Best Buddies, Pete’s Pals, Student Athlete Advisory Committee, and women’s basketball program. An elementary education major, she plans to pursue a preschool teaching career. While attending West Central, Squires participated in speech, drama, musicals, Boomerang, Life Skills, iStep, Siblings by Choice, basketball, volleyball, softball, golf, and track and field.

Ralph Kauten attended Upper Iowa University in the late ’60s and early ’70s.

