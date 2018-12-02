Soup, chili and sandwich meal in New Hartford
Four to six different homemade soups, sandwich and chili dinner with bake sale
Sunday, Dec. 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
New Hartford Community Building, 301 Broadway
Provided by American Legion Auxiliary and sponsored by Thrivent Financial
FREEWILL DONATION – take-out orders welcome.
Call (319) 504-3876
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.