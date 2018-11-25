Try 3 months for $3
chili

Soup, chili and sandwich meal in New Hartford

Four to six different homemade soups, sandwich and chili dinner with bake sale

Sunday, Dec. 9, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New Hartford Community Building, 301 Broadway

Provided by American Legion Auxiliary and sponsored by Thrivent Financial

FREE WILL DONATION – take-out orders welcome.

Call (319) 504-3876

