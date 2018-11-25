Try 3 months for $3
Socktober at Poyner

First-graders led the Socktober efforts at Poyner Elementary.

WATERLOO — Poyner Elementary School in Evansdale collected socks for the entire month of October to be donated to the Hospitality House.

Students and the community collected 1,520 pair of socks making that a new collection record at Poyner. One pair of socks traveled all the way from Estonia to Poyner.

The students of Poyner Elementary received a message from Kid President creator Brad Montague thanking them for making a difference. The Socktober drive was led by Amy Jimmerson’s first grade class.

Poyner would like to thank all who donated to make this a success!

