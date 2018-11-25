Socktober at Poyner
WATERLOO — Poyner Elementary School in Evansdale collected socks for the entire month of October to be donated to the Hospitality House.
Students and the community collected 1,520 pair of socks making that a new collection record at Poyner. One pair of socks traveled all the way from Estonia to Poyner.
The students of Poyner Elementary received a message from Kid President creator Brad Montague thanking them for making a difference. The Socktober drive was led by Amy Jimmerson’s first grade class.
Poyner would like to thank all who donated to make this a success!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.