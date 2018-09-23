Silver Award to Troop 6581
CEDAR FALLS — Cadette Troop 6581 has earned a Girl Scout Silver Award.
The troop of five girls — McKenzie Adair, Myah Brinker, Sydney Herzman, Elise Wehr and Audrienne Kennedy — chose to make a difference to a Cedar Falls landmark.
Troop members have used sewing, gardening, painting, carpentry and communication skills to complete their Silver Award project.
The Jacob Hoffman Replica Cabin at Overman Park was built in 1969 to imitate the original cabin that Hoffman and his family lived in.
Kevin Cross with the Cedar Falls Parks Department agreed the replica cabin needed some rejuvenation and helped the girls decide what projects were priority, such as repairing cracked beams, filling concrete cracks, scraping off old paint, and painting the exterior walls.
The shelving also was replaced, a brass plaque polished, new curtains sewn, a new electrical cord pass-through cut and new siding put over the old hole.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.