Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Silver Award

Aud Kennedy, Elise Wehr, Myah Adair and Syd Herzman at the Hoffman cabin.

Silver Award to Troop 6581

CEDAR FALLS — Cadette Troop 6581 has earned a Girl Scout Silver Award.

The troop of five girls — McKenzie Adair, Myah Brinker, Sydney Herzman, Elise Wehr and Audrienne Kennedy — chose to make a difference to a Cedar Falls landmark.

Troop members have used sewing, gardening, painting, carpentry and communication skills to complete their Silver Award project.

The Jacob Hoffman Replica Cabin at Overman Park was built in 1969 to imitate the original cabin that Hoffman and his family lived in.

Kevin Cross with the Cedar Falls Parks Department agreed the replica cabin needed some rejuvenation and helped the girls decide what projects were priority, such as repairing cracked beams, filling concrete cracks, scraping off old paint, and painting the exterior walls.

The shelving also was replaced, a brass plaque polished, new curtains sewn, a new electrical cord pass-through cut and new siding put over the old hole.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments