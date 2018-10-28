Try 1 month for 99¢

Shell Rock Diving for Dollars Donation

SHELL ROCK — The Shell Rock Community Development Corp. has committed a $50,000 gift toward the Diving for Dollars Campaign, an effort to raise $2.65 million for a new aquatic facility in Shell Rock.

The Shell Rock Community Development Corp. is a 501C(3) nonprofit operated by an eight-member volunteer board of directors whose income is supported by contributions from the public.

The organization was developed in the late 1960s to serve the community of Shell Rock.

The Diving for Dollars committee began working with USAquatics in the summer to plan and design the facility, which features a zero-entry area which allows for increased accessibility, a larger and more efficient bath house area, more deep water swim area, additional water surface and deck space, as well as a slide, diving board, volleyball net and basketball hoops.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments