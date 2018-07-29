Seamans honored as 2018 Merit Mother
WATERLOO — Kathy Seamans was recently honored as a 2018 Merit Mother by the Iowa Mothers Association, a chapter of the Americans Mothers Inc. of Washington, D.C.
A Merit Mother is a runner-up Mother of the year.
Seamans was nominated for the award by her niece, Marcy Machacek of Alburnette, the 1998 Mother of the Year. Letters of recommendation were written by her daughter, Mary Wiltgen of Fredericksburg, and a Florida friend, Carol Wawrzynski.
A mother of five, Seamans has lived through the death of children and other family members. While in Florida, she also started a Citywide Day of Prayer movement that has grown.
A longtime resident of Fredericksburg, Seamans was the bookkeeper and office manager for the family farm and trucking company while also working as a Chickasaw County non-lawyer judicial magistrate for 18 years. She has served on the faculty for the Iowa State Schools of Instruction and co-wrote the Iowa Magistrate Bench Manual.
She also has more than 40 years of experience as a certified lay speaker for the United Methodist Church.
She can be contacted at kcseamans@gmail.com.
Her motto: “Live life! Work hard! Play hard! Love hard! Laugh hard! Cry hard! Every moment is a special gift of God. Don’t waste it!”
