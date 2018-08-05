Sackville honored as Hoover Uncommon Student
HAMPTON — Emma Sackville of Hampton-Dumont High School is among the finalists in the Hoover Uncommon Student award program.
Fifteen high school students from across Iowa will each earn a $1,500 cash award for their work on a special project this summer. In October, they’ll present their work before a panel of judges, and three will earn an additional $5,000 college scholarship.
The students applied for the program in their junior year by submitting a proposal for a project showing entrepreneurship, community or humanitarian service, conservation, or special use of technology. The 15 finalists then spend the summer working on their projects and recording results. They are scored on the merits of their work.
Sackville’s proposal concerned gardens for special-needs adults.
The program is run by the Hoover Presidential Foundation in West Branch.
