RSM

From left, Molly Boheman, RSM; Carlene Gardner, RSM; Autumn Hurley, RSM; Jeff Dunn, RSM; Steven Keppler, RSM; Grace Opperman, RSM; Darren Johnson, RSM; Dusky Steele, House of Hope; Jim Moore, RSM; Samuel Kleiss, RSM; RSM Heidi Verhagen, RSM; Adam Vargason, RSM; Jacob Lanich, RSM and David Lies, RSM.

WATERLOO -- RSM employees and partners joined forces on Dec. 12 to present a $3,454 check to House of Hope.

It was part of RSM’s Birdies Fore Love fundraising efforts related to The RSM Classic, a PGA TOUR event for which RSM is the title sponsor.

