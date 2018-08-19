Rocket Girl
WATERLOO — Rolyn Gardner recently attended Space Camp at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala.
The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math, while training students and with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.
Gardner spent the week training with a team that flew a simulated space mission to the International Space Station. Once aboard the ISS, the crew participated in experiments and successfully completed an extra-vehicular activity or spacewalk. Gardner and crew returned to earth in time to graduate with honors.
Students sleep in quarters designed to resemble the ISS and train in simulators like those used by NASA.
