Quota of Waterloo’s Fall Nut Sale
Quota of Waterloo’s Fall Nut sale has begun.
Members will sell freshly bagged high-quality nuts for baking, snacking or gift giving as well as party and raisin-cranberry snack mixes, dried apricots, delicious gummy bears, amaretto, dark and milk chocolate almonds and chocolate pecans.
Proceeds benefit Quota’s projects, including eyeglasses, scholarships, care bears and services to disadvantaged women and children. To place an order, call Marcy at 242-3313. or email quotaofwaterloo@gmail.com. In addition, nuts will be sold at many public locations. Check Courier briefs/calendar, Facebook events (Quota International of Waterloo) or www.waterlooquota.com.
