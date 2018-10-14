Try 1 month for 99¢
Quota Nut Committee

Kathryn D., Sharon S., Rita D., and Mary T., ready for the annual Quota sale.

Quota of Waterloo’s Fall Nut Sale

Quota of Waterloo’s Fall Nut sale has begun.

Members will sell freshly bagged high-quality nuts for baking, snacking or gift giving as well as party and raisin-cranberry snack mixes, dried apricots, delicious gummy bears, amaretto, dark and milk chocolate almonds and chocolate pecans.

Proceeds benefit Quota’s projects, including eyeglasses, scholarships, care bears and services to disadvantaged women and children. To place an order, call Marcy at 242-3313. or email quotaofwaterloo@gmail.com. In addition, nuts will be sold at many public locations. Check Courier briefs/calendar, Facebook events (Quota International of Waterloo) or www.waterlooquota.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments