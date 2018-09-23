Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Proud Image Chorus

Proud Image Chorus

Proud Image Chorus open house

The Proud Image Chorus invites you to an open house.

In preparation for their upcoming performances with Cedar Valley Christmas at Gallagher Bluedorn, singing the National Anthem at various sporting events, and the 2019 Spring Show, men in the Cedar Valley who enjoy singing are invited to attend a Proud Image Open House on Tuesday, Sept. 25, from 7-9 p.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4031 Lafayette Road, Evansdale.

The Proud Image is an award-winning, a cappella group formed over 40 years ago.

The group’s roots are formed in pure barbershop four-part harmony lending itself freely to all musical genres.

This is a great time to learn new music right along the chorus.

Please call Membership VP Alan Ferden, 319-269-1589, for more information.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments