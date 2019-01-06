WAVERLY -- The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors recently a local business with a Progress Award.
Chief Executive Officer Susan Whitson and President, Steve Willemssen of First National Bank of Waverly welcomed the Ambassadors and were presented with a Progress Award highlighting several recent achievements.
In addition to recognizing the new leadership in Whitson and Willemssen, the bank has updated its logo and branding. First National Bank will be celebrating its 155th anniversary in Waverly in 2019.
The Waverly Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Program serves as a public relations arm of the Waverly Chamber by welcoming new businesses and recognizing business expansion efforts.
