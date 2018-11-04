Try 1 month for 99¢
Lions Pickleball

Cedar Falls Lions members, left,  Kent Chesmore, Dale Schrad, Mayor Jim Brown, Steve Bernard, Rep. Bob Kressig and Mark Miller.

Pickleball court dedicated to Mortenson

The Cedar Falls Noon Lions Club was proud to honor a past member, Cliff Mortenson, by dedicating one of the courts at the new Pickleball Complex at Orchard Hill Park in Cedar Falls.

Mortenson was a longtime member of the club, joining in 1981, and received the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award and the Warren Coleman Award.

He was also an active member on the Lions board of directors and headed up the Pancake Griddle Crew for each of the pancake breakfasts.

Mortenson was active and enjoyed sports in both high school and college. When he died in September 2017, the Lions Club was chosen as the memorial.

Money donated to the Lions Club made up half of the $5,000 that the club gave to the project to name a new court in Cliff’s honor.

Please enjoy the new courts and complex and have fun playing pickleball! Cliff would have wanted that!

