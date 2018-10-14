Try 1 month for 99¢
Paige Peyton

Paige Peyton, left, and Travis Bushaw, NEIRBR president

PAIGE PEYTON — Rookie Realtor of the Year 2018

Newly licensed since November 2016, Paige has shown high ethical standards and is actively involved in Board activities of the Northeast Regional Board of Realtors.

Her award was presented at the Inaugural Oct. 3 at the Majestic Moon

