PAIGE PEYTON — Rookie Realtor of the Year 2018
Newly licensed since November 2016, Paige has shown high ethical standards and is actively involved in Board activities of the Northeast Regional Board of Realtors.
Her award was presented at the Inaugural Oct. 3 at the Majestic Moon
