Opoku earns McElroy Scholarship
WAVERLY — Frank Opoku, a 2018 Cedar Falls High School graduate, is the recipient of Wartburg College’s R.J. McElroy Minority Scholarship.
Opoku, who came to the United States from Ghana in 2015, will major in computer science, business and music at Wartburg. He is the son of Kofi Opoku and Emelia Dankwah.
He received a number of music honors throughout his high school career and plans to continue to make music in the future.
