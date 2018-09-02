New volunteers join Cedar Valley Hospice

Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Five new volunteers recently joined the Cedar Valley Hospice’s team: front, Abigail Frost and Dianne Ambrosy; back, Paula Czarnetzki, Bethany Schellhorn and Bert Gilgen.

WATERLOO — Five new volunteers recently joined Cedar Valley Hospice’s team of nearly 400 volunteers who donate their time and talents to serve patients and their families.

Volunteers provide companionship and socialization, work as greeters at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home, as an office volunteer, a bereavement volunteer, work with children in the Eucalyptus Tree program, as quilt makers and cookie bakers, as well as assist at fundraising events.

Cedar Valley Hospice volunteers are all ages, starting at 17, and come from all backgrounds. All volunteers dealing with patients must attend a 16-hour training class. This group will serve the Cedar Valley Hospice Waterloo site.

