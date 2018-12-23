Try 1 month for 99¢

MPENGANI, Malachie, and KANKU, Josiane, of Waterloo, girl, Star-Victoria, born Nov. 6.

WILSON, Michael and Tara, of Cedar Falls, boy, Barry Denis, born Nov. 19.

MILLER, Bryan and Tammy, of New Hartford, girl, Adelynn Rose, born Nov. 19.

McCULLOUGH, Kevin Jr., and MURRAY, Mikeala, of Waterloo, boy, Romeo O'Shea, born Dec. 15.

