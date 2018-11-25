Try 3 months for $3

MATLACK, Kory and Rachel, of Cedar Falls, girl, Gretchen Esther, born Oct. 21.

JOHNSON, Jacob and Michaela, of Waterloo, boy, Landyn Joel, born Oct. 30.

SEEMANN, Ben and Shelbie, of Waterloo, boy, Bennett Daniel, born Oct. 30.

BERRY, Sean and Jen, of Waterloo, girl, Azallea Love, born Nov. 8.

