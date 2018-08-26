Subscribe for 33¢ / day

JOHNS, Tristan and Kate, of Sumner, girl, Charlotte Mae, born Aug. 4.

NUNEZ, Justin, and VALLEBO, Aileen, of Charles City, boy, Julien Moses, born Aug. 7.

BLUHM, Eric and Kylie, of Allison, boy, Kasen James, born Aug. 10.

