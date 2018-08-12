Subscribe for 33¢ / day

New Additions

BIRETZ, Jordan and Aimee, of Waterloo, girl, Emilee Layne, born July 3.

BARTON, Alexandra and Kyle, of Allison, girl, Charlotte Frances, born July 22.

RIECK, Marcus, and COBB, Cheyenne, of Sumner, boy, Aiden Dean, born July 25.

LEISINGER, Lee and Virginia, of Aplington, boy, Fred Mark Alan, born July 28.

HAGEN, Chris and Ami, of Nashua, girl, Aycie June, born Aug. 3.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments