NUNEZ, Jericko and Loran, of Charles City, girl, Layla Claire, born Sept. 14.

WIGGINS, Dustin and Megan, of Waterloo, boy, Lucas Leland, born Sept. 15.

VAN WERT, Jason and Elisa, of Hampton, girl, Scout, born Sept. 16.

QUINN, Josh and Abbey, of Floyd, boy, Warren, born Sept. 18.

