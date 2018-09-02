Subscribe for 33¢ / day

MUELLER, Matt and Lisa, of Plainfield, boy, Grayson Matthew, born Aug. 2.

SWEENEY, Christopher and Nina, of Aplington, boy, Brandt Scott, born Aug. 8.

PETERSON, Robert Jr., and MENNENGA, Rebecca, of Plainfield, boy, Lucas Adrian, born Aug. 21.

