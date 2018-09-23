Subscribe for 33¢ / day

VANDEGRIFT, Nathan and Bobbi, of Cedar Falls, boy, Caden Ross, born Aug. 15.

DLOUHY, Bart and Natalie, of Hudson, girl, Carter Rae, born Aug. 25.

CONRADI, Adaam and Alyssa, of Allison, boy, Beau Bradley, born Aug. 29.

RICHMANN, Kif and Kristy, of Waverly, girl, Daisy Marie, born Sept. 8.

HEISERMAN, Justin, and IRONS, Bridget, of Geneva, girl, Brielle, born Sept. 10.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments