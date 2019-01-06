Try 1 month for 99¢
NCC Scholarships

Winners are the NCC Supreme Champion Dairy Heifer Scholarship Show.

In December the National Cattle Congress awarded more than $7,000 in scholarships to help further education.

The NCC Iowa Supreme Champion Dairy Heifer Scholarship Show began in 2012.

Along with the past help from Wells Fargo Bark and other sponsors, the organization has awarded $16,000 through show.

