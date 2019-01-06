NCC Scholarships

In December the National Cattle Congress awarded more than $7,000 in scholarships to help further education.
The NCC Iowa Supreme Champion Dairy Heifer Scholarship Show began in 2012.
Along with the past help from Wells Fargo Bark and other sponsors, the organization has awarded $16,000 through show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.