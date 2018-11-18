Nate Springer
March 1993 — November 2016
“I blow your kisses to the sky
And off to you I let them fly
I feel you watching as I do
And know you hear each ‘I Love You’
So every day I’ll send them high
These kisses I blow to the sky.”
