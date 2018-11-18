Try 1 month for 99¢
Nate Springer

March 1993 — November 2016

“I blow your kisses to the sky

And off to you I let them fly

I feel you watching as I do

And know you hear each ‘I Love You’

So every day I’ll send them high

These kisses I blow to the sky.”

