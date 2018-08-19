Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Michael Daren Mueller March 4, 1965 -- Aug. 21, 2003
God’s Gift

You were my gift from God above, to nurture and to love.

I knew that I was richly blessed, for God had given me the best.

While losing you has caused me pain, my deepest loss is Heaven’s gain.

Yet in my sadness hope remains; because I know we’ll meet again.

And though my heart has yet to mend, the joy you brought me didn’t end.

I see you in the hearts you’ve touched, in all the things you loved so much.

When God took you, my precious one, He knew your work on earth was done.

However brief, forever glad for the very special times we had.

Fifteen years of missing you every day,

All my love,

Mom

