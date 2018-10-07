Try 1 month for 99¢
Merle Wilson

Merle Wilson

Merle Wilson

Oct. 4, 1936—Feb. 12, 2018

You’re celebrating your first birthday in Heaven, and I’m missing you so much here on earth.

Loving you forever,

Vicki

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments