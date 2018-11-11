Try 1 month for 99¢

Memorial for Joel Guldner

A memorial for Joel Guldner will be held at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 15 at the Stanard Family Assisted Living Chapel, 420 E. 11th St., Cedar Falls.

