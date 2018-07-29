FAIRBANK — Lydia Martins was recently crowned as Ms. Fairbank 2018, taking over from Ashley Bantz.
She is the daughter of Doug and Janice Martins, sponsored by Immaculate Conception Church.
First runner-up was Hayley Kleinheksel, daughter of Greg and Emily Kleinheksel, who was sponsored by Fairbank American Legion Auxiliary, and second runner-up was Madisyn Blasberg, daughter of Michael and Amy McDaniel, sponsored by Fairbank Community Club.
Ms. Congeniality was MeKyley Klenzman, daughter of Melissa Klenzman, sponsored by Little Island Daycare Center.
Also participating this year were Haley Bayness, daughter of Bryan and Jenny Bayness, sponsored by Fairbank American Legion; Jacie Dixon, daughter of Jayson Dixon and Billie Deleone, sponsored by Fairbank Fire and EMS; and Olivia Willey, daughter of Aaron and Alyson Piene and Jason and Marci Willey, sponsored by Fairbank Development (Fairbank Days Committee).
