Mackey receives distinguished service award

CEDAR FALLS — Bard Mackey was recently awarded the 2018 Karl King Distinguished Service Awards from the Northeast Iowa Bandmasters Association.

The award goes to those who have made significant contributions to the bandmaster organization and school band programs.

Mackey taught instrumental music in the Britt, Waverly-Shell Rock, and the Cedar Falls school districts for 33 years before retiring in 2013. Since retirement, he has been a low brass senior lecturer at Wartburg College in Waverly.

Mackey has held the position of bass trombonist with the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra since 1979 and plays in many area ensembles as well. A graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, he received his bachelor of music education degree in 1979 and master’s degree in bass trombone performance in 1981.

Winners are selected by a panel made up of the current NEIBA leadership and past winners of the Karl King Award.

