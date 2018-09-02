LOVE INC. Fundraiser
Saturday, Sept. 8, we are having our annual fundraiser at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4031 Lafayette Road, Evansdale, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The day includes a Show and Shine Car Show with entries starting at 8 a.m. and judging at 11 a.m., a Craft Extravaganza with over 30 vendors inside and outside the building, some new and some returning vendors. A FREE KIDS ZONE includes a bounce house and car races, and our crowd pleasing Beef and Noodles Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $8, with a hotdog option, and a great bake sale. All proceeds will be donated to Love Inc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.