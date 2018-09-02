Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Love Inc.

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church plans a day of LOVE INC. activities on Sept. 8.

LOVE INC. Fundraiser

Saturday, Sept. 8, we are having our annual fundraiser at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4031 Lafayette Road, Evansdale, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The day includes a Show and Shine Car Show with entries starting at 8 a.m. and judging at 11 a.m., a Craft Extravaganza with over 30 vendors inside and outside the building, some new and some returning vendors. A FREE KIDS ZONE includes a bounce house and car races, and our crowd pleasing Beef and Noodles Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $8, with a hotdog option, and a great bake sale. All proceeds will be donated to Love Inc.

