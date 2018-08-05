Lisa Gillum-Larson
Lisa Gillum-Larson, our dear friend.
You touched all our lives so much with your love and kindness. We miss you already.
Our hearts go out to your children and sweet granddaughter.
Thank you to the CV Hospice House staff for her wonderful care.
