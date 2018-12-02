Let us do your holiday baking!
Saturday, Dec. 8, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.
North Star Community Services, 3420 University Ave., Waterloo
You pick your own assortment of cookies and candy (pet treats, too!)
100 percent of proceeds benefits people with disabilities.
Sponsored by the Joint Volunteers of the Arc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.