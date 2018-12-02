Try 1 month for 99¢
NorthStar Cookie Walk

NorthStar Services will host a holiday cookie and candy walk on Saturday.

Let us do your holiday baking!

Saturday, Dec. 8, from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

North Star Community Services, 3420 University Ave., Waterloo

You pick your own assortment of cookies and candy (pet treats, too!)

100 percent of proceeds benefits people with disabilities.

Sponsored by the Joint Volunteers of the Arc.

