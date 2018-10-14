Kuhse chosen Fuel Up to Play 60 state ambassador
WAVERLY — Brody Kuhse was selected through a rigorous process to serve as the 2018-2019 Iowa Fuel Up to Play 60 student ambassador.
Kuhse is a member of the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School Fuel Up to Play 60 Team. The group is very active in the school and community promoting health and wellness. To be eligible to apply to be a state ambassador, 45,000 points needed to be earned through involvement in the program. By February, Kuhse had logged 90,000 points and had the opportunity to apply to attend a national summit in Atlanta this summer.
He also submitted a video explaining why he should be selected to serve as the Iowa ambassador.
At the summit, students played flag football with Atlanta Falcons players, listened to speakers, participated in challenges and contests.
Kuhse competed as well in a GenYouth AdCap Challenge “Shark Tank”-style to create a 60-second pitch of an idea he wants to implement at W-SR Middle School. He won a $1000 grant to implement his idea of hydroponic/aquaponics.
Fuel Up to Play 60 is sponsored by the National Dairy Council and the National Football League. The program encourages kids to eat healthy foods and to be active for 60 minutes a day.
The program advissr at W-SR Middle School is Kristie Kuhse.
