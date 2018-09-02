Kramer celebrates 70 years of religious life
One Sister of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary with ties to Waterloo will celebrate her diamond jubilee in September with a Mass and dinner at Mount Carmel in Dubuque.
Sister Dolores M. (Jeanne Michele) Kramer, BVM, was born in Alta Vista and entered the BVM congregation from St. John’s parish in Waterloo in 1948. She took final vows in 1956.
Kramer taught in Chicago and Grayslake, Ill.; Fort Dodge, Des Moines, and Clinton, Iowa; West Hempstead, N.Y.; Kansas City, Mo.; Wichita, Kan.; and Glendale, Calif. She was a pastoral care associate in Waterloo; an administrative assistant at Mundelein College and a spiritual director at Loyola University in Chicago; and directed retreats for 20 summers at the Jesuit Retreat House in Oshkosh, Wis.
To send a congratulatory message, go to www.bvmsisters.org.
