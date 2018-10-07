Try 1 month for 99¢
Justin Junk

Justin Junk Firefighter of the Year

Waterloo Fire Rescue is announcing that Justin Junk has been chosen as the Firefighter of the Year for 2018.

Justin was hired Aug. 8, 2007. He was a firefighter, paramedic and became a fire engineer in 2014. Justin did his job well and never complained as he fought a long battle with an illness. He passed away on Oct. 10, 2017.

The Noon Exchange Club at the Elks Club will honor the Waterloo Fire Rescue’s Firefighter of the Year with a luncheon on Oct. 8. The Exchange Club also provides an overnight stay for Justin’s wife, Sarah, and their four children at the Grand Harbor Resort in Dubuque.

Also nominated for this honor were Neal Caughron and Mike Zimmerly.

