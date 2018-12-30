WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Jaycees held their annual Gift of Giving event on Dec. 1 for local Cedar Valley youth.
Gift of Giving is the Cedar Valley Jaycee’s largest youth-based event.
Approximately 100 children gathered at the UAW in Waterloo to participate. The event is designed to show the kids that participate the true “gift of giving,” by allowing them to purchase $40 worth of holiday presents for their family at Blain’s Farm and Fleet. There is no cost for the participating children or their families.
Each child was paired with a community volunteer to assist them with their shopping.
Together, they rode buses, provided by Durham School Services, to Blain’s Farm and Fleet to purchase their gifts. All participants were transported back to the UAW for breakfast provided by the Cedar Falls Kiwanis Rough Risers, gift wrapping, and pickup after they finished shopping.
Blain’s also made it possible for the kids to pick out a treat for themselves.
Community partners include the Cedar Falls Kiwanis Rough Risers, Blain’s Farm and Fleet, UAW Hall, Durham School Services, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Waterloo Community Schools Foundation, the Boys and Girls Club as well as many community volunteers.
The Cedar Valley Jaycees would like to thank all involved.
