JA of Eastern Iowa’s Cedar Valley Business Hall of Fame
CEDAR FALLS — The 24th annual Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa Cedar Valley Business Hall of Fame, presented by Great Western Bank, took place this fall at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
The event honored three area business leaders and one young entrepreneur who exemplify business success and established a legacy of leadership within their industries and our community.
The event raised $81,525. All proceeds from the event will help fund JA’s career readiness programs for students in the Cedar Valley area.
The 2018 honorees were:
Laureates
- Pamela K. Delagardelle
UnityPoint Health- Waterloo
- John R. Martin
Martin Brothers Distributing Co.(retired)
- Thomas M. Porth
Village Inn (retired)
Young Entrepreneur
- Shaun Linderbaum
BraceAbility
These distinguished business leaders were nominated by community members, then selected by an independent committee.
