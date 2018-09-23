Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church

Kimball Avenue United Methodist Church will be offering a variety of items at its annual Salad Luncheon and Craft Sale on Sept. 25.

It’s Here!

Kimball Ave. UMC

1207 Kimball Ave., Waterloo

41st Annual Salad Luncheon and Craft Sale

On Tuesday, Sept. 25

from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Adults: $10, children 5 and under: $1

Drive-thru lane available!

All money raised will go toward mission projects here in our area.

Call with questions, 232-4103

