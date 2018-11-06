Try 1 month for 99¢
Trenna King

The winning pumpkin!

Trenna King’s pumpkin won first place in this fall’s decorating contest for the Garden Club Decorating Contest, brought to Dianne Peterson’s home.

She used parts of a number of vegetables to decorate her winning pumpkin.

