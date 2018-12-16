Try 1 month for 99¢
Irish students

Students at Foyle College in Derry, near the World War II crash site.

Irish Archaeology

An inaugural school survey recently took place at a P38 crash site in Monaghan, Northern Ireland, where local soldier Lt. Milo E. Rundall had crashed during World War II.

Students at Foyle College in Derry went into the field for preliminary archaeology.

A full licensed dig is planned in the spring; organizers report the farmer who owns the field is keen to get remaining metal out of his field and remove all the bullets that occasionally appear on the surface during ploughing.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments