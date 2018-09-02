Iowa students in D.C.
High school students representing Iowa’s locally owned electric cooperatives traveled to Washington, D.C., in June and joined more than 1,800 other students from across the nation for the 2018 Electric Cooperative Youth Tour.
Iowa’s electric cooperatives were the first ones to send students to Washington, D.C., back in 1958; this year marks the 60th anniversary of the journey.
This year Brock Ortner and Sarah Collison represented East-Central Iowa REC.
Ortner attends Vinton-Shellsburg High School and is the son of Michael and Laurie Ann Ortner of Shellsburg. He’s a member of the National Honor Society and takes part in five honor bands, jazz band, football, soccer, and FFA. Ortner also operates a small of herd of cattle
Collison attends East Buchanan High School and is the daughter of Ronald and Pamela Collison of Rowley. She is a National Honor Society member, and her school activities include concert and jazz band, concert and chamber choir, large group speech, FFA, softball, basketball, volleyball, and golf.
Students participated in leadership training, talked with elected officials, learned about electric cooperatives, and toured the monuments and museums of Washington.
