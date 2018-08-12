The Iowa State University College of Human Sciences has announced undergraduate students who were offered scholarships from the college and its academic departments.
CEDAR FALLS -- Holly Appleton, studying food science, the Lulu L. Tregoning Scholarship from the College of Human Sciences; Bernice Kunerth Watt and Raymond D. Watt Endowed Scholarship from the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition.
CEDAR FALLS -- Isabelle Armstrong, studying event management, the Edalene Stohr Brown Scholarship from the College of Human Sciences.
CHARLES CITY -- Emilee Bilharz, studying family and consumer sciences education and studies, Smith Anderson FCS Scholarship from the College of Human Sciences.
FAYETTE -- Madelyn Bunn, studying apparel, merchandising, and design, the Charlotte Gustafson Akins Scholarship from the College of Human Sciences; Alethea Paul Sleight Scholarship from the College of Human Sciences; 4-H Awardrobe Scholarship from the Department of Apparel, Events, and Hospitality Management.
TRAER -- Landon Calderwood, studying family and consumer sciences education and studies, the Smith Anderson FCS Scholarship from the College of Human Sciences; Geraldine M. Bentler Endowment Scholarship from the Department of Human Development and Family Studies.
GREENE -- Isabel Derdzinski, studying kinesiology and health, the Huma Sciences Dean's Advisory Council Scholarship from the College of Human Sciences.
CONRAD -- Troy Dolphin, studying kinesiology and health, the Margaret Wiese Scholarship from the College of Human Sciences.
HUDSON -- Carson Ellingson, studying apparel, merchandising, and design, the Judy Hintzman Furgason Scholarship from the College of Human Sciences.
IOWA FALLS -- Gabrielle Evans, studying event management, the Mary Ellen Lewis Scholarship from the Department of Apparel, Events, and Hospitality Management.
NASHUA -- Karagan Fisher, studying child, adult, and family services, the Julia Faltinson Anderson Scholarship.
LAMONT -- Hannah Gaffney, studying elementary education, the Marilyn Bruch-Berg Memorial Scholarship from the School of Education.
CEDAR FALLS -- Katherine Gray, studying child, adult, and family services, the Katherine Bruntless Annin Scholarship from the College of Human Sciences.
WATERLOO -- Solomon Han, studying apparel, merchandising, and design, the Charlotte Gustafson Akins Scholarship from the College of Human Sciences; Textiles and Clothing Scholarship Fund Award from the Department of Apparel, Events, and Hospitality Management.
DYSART -- Jadin Hennings, studying elementary education, the Durwin and Margorie Hanson Scholarship from the School of Education.
ELDORA -- Sydney Hogle, studying event management, the Julia Faltinson Anderson Scholarship from the College of Human Sciences.
ELDORA -- Amanda Humphrey, studying child, adult, and family services, the Ethel L. Whitney Opportunity Scholarship from the College of Human Sciences.
LA PORTE CITY -- Elizabeth Klein, studying early childhood education, the Gabrielle Mills Headlee Scholarship from the Department of Human Development and Family Studies.
JANESVILLE -- Megan Korte, studying event management, the Charlotte Gustafson Akins Scholarship from the College of Human Sciences; Mary Ellen Lewis Scholarship from the Department of Apparel, Events, and Hospitality Management.
CLARKSVILLE -- Emily Leerhoff, studying family and consumer sciences education and studies, the Smith Anderson Scholarship from the College of Human Sciences; Lualis Uthoff Dumenil from the Department of Human Development and Family Studies.
OSAGE -- Benjamin Mallinger, studying kinesiology and health, the Mary Beard Gibson Scholarship from the College of Human Sciences.
SHEFFIELD -- Samantha McGuire, studying early childhood education, the Neva Peterson Scholarship from the College of Human Sciences.
OSAGE -- Anna Miller, studying early childhood education, the Neva Petersen Scholarship from the College of Human Sciences.
OSAGE -- Adriana Printy, studying kinesiology and health, the Margaret Wiese Scholarship from the College of Human Sciences.
OSAGE -- Brooke Scharper, studying athletic training/pre-athletic training, the Maxine and Dennis Brown Scholarship from the College of Human Sciences.
FORT ATKINSON -- Kayla Schaufenbuel, studying elementary education, the Durwin and Margorie Hanson Scholarship from the School of Education.
HAWKEYE -- Rachel Schmitt, studying apparel, merchandising, and design, the Blanche Miller Family and Consumer Sciences Scholarship from the College of Human Sciences.
WELLSBURG -- Sophie Stahl, studying elementary education, the Durwin and Margorie Hanson Scholarship from the School of Education.
DENVER -- Caroline Stokes, studying nutritional science, the Katherine Bruntlett Annin Scholarship from the College of Human Sciences.
UNION -- Shelby Trinkle, studying elementary education, the Branstad Scholarship from the School of Education.
HOLLAND -- Victoria Vollema, studying kinesiology and health, the Margaret Wiese Scholarship from the College of Human Sciences.
WATERLOO -- Sierra Weldon, studying pre-dietetics/dietetics, the Charlotte Gustafson Akins Scholarship from the College of Human Sciences.
WAVERLY -- Jared Yost, studying culinary food science, the E. Madge Miller Scholarship from the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition; Monica Shope Lursen Scholarship from the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition.
