AMES — The College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Iowa State University has awarded nearly $3.5 million in scholarships to students for the 2018-19 academic year.
Scholarship awards include:
ACKLEY — Cristian Villalobos, E. Marjorie Smith and Garland Beck Scholarship
ALDEN — Regan Hickman, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences General Scholarship
ALEXANDER — Drew Abbas, Eliminating Barriers Scholarship
APLINGTON — Elizabeth Wolff, Carl and Marjory Hertz Family Scholarship
AURORA — Cynthia Hamlett, Iowa Farm Bureau Scholarship, Heidi Kalb, Elinor L. Fehr and Walter R. Fehr Endowed Scholarship, Janelle Vande Vorde, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences General Scholarship
BRANDON — Keri Webster, Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation
BUCKINGHAM — Aubree Beenken, Joseph F. Nelson Scholarship; Madison Howard, Duane Hinkle Agriculture Scholarship
CASTALIA — Jesse Matt, Jean Wallace Douglas Scholarship
CEDAR FALLS — Addisen Lytle, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences General Scholarship; Katelynn Panning, C.R. Musser Agricultural Endowment Scholarship; Dakota Schiefelbein, Dean of Agriculture Scholarship
CHARLES CITY — Hannah Baljeu, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences General Scholarship; Nathan Lasher, Duane Hinkle Agriculture Scholarship
CHELSEA — Kayla Toennies, Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation
CLARKSVILLE — Austin Janssen, E. Marjorie Smith and Garland Beck Scholarship; Adam Lovrien, Larry D. Lursen Scholarship; Jenny Reuling, Younkers Farm Aid Scholarship
COLWELL — Aaron Wright, Joseph F. Nelson Scholarship
CONRAD — Rebecca Steckelberg, Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation
CRESCO — Trevor Malven, Albert C. and Ruth B. Timm Scholarship
DECORAH — Anna Hanson, Land O Lakes Scholarship; Garret Hemesath, Farrell Brothers Scholarship; Elizabeth Smith, Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation; Kayla Walter, Portia A. Goke Scholarship
DENVER — Megan Smith, Rice Estate Scholarship
DYSART — Cole Moody, Duane Hinkle Agriculture Scholarship; Zachary Winkelpleck, Eliminating Barriers Scholarship
ELGIN — Madalyn Boehm, Newman I. Lyle Memorial Scholarship
FAIRBANK — Madison Landsgard, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences General Scholarship; Emily Martins, Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation; Alana Platte, Elinor L. Fehr and Walter R. Fehr Endowed Scholarship
FORT ATKINSON — Justin Hackman, Joseph F. Nelson Scholarship
GREENE — Jared Feldman, Ted and Hazle DeBerg Scholarship
HAMPTON — Brooke Benning, Duane Hinkle Agriculture Scholarship; Morrigan Miller, CHS University Scholarship
HAWKEYE — Kayleigh Koch, Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation
HOLLAND — Olivia Schatzle, Thomas R. and Naomi B. Smith Scholarship
INDEPENDENCE — Garrett Bitterman, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences General Scholarship; John Cook, Joseph Fleming Scholarship
IONIA — Rachel Grober, Younkers Farm Aid Scholarship
IOWA FALLS — Micaela Choate, Multicultural Vision Program Scholarship; Brandon Hanson, Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation
JESUP — Hans Riensche, Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation
LA PORTE CITY — Wyatt Samuelson, Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation
LAMONT — Jaxon Goedken, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Dean’s Study Abroad Leadership Scholars Scholarship, Agricultural Production, Business, and Trade in Argentina; Jaxon Goedken, Joseph F. Nelson Scholarship
LIME SPRINGS — Madison Fitzgerald, Duane Hinkle Agriculture Scholarship
MARBLE ROCK — Kari Jeffrey, Kline Family Scholarship; Adam Staudt, Stark Scholarship
NEW HAMPTON — Hannah Heit, John Wesley and Eda Coles Scholarship; Taylor Kuehn, George W. Catt Memorial Scholarship; Samantha Reicks, Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation; Barbara Schwickerath, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences General Scholarship
OELWEIN — Katherine Stewart, Pike Family Scholarship
OSAGE — Katelyn Maliszewski, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences General Scholarship; Olivia Miller, Elinor L. Fehr and Walter R. Fehr Endowed Scholarship; Kala Rogers, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Dean’s Study Abroad Leadership Scholars Scholarship, A Semester in New Zealand, Massey University; Rebekah Sletten, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Dean’s Study Abroad Leadership Scholars Scholarship, Grain and Feed Production, Food Processing and Utilization in Argentina and Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation
PLAINFIELD — Natalie Eick, Del and Mary Kay Bowden Beginning Agriculture Professional Scholarship
READLYN — Jacob Joerger, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences General Scholarship; Abrah Meyer, Growmark Scholarship
REINBECK — Madeline Frischmeyer, Land O Lakes Scholarship
RICEVILLE — Taylor Uthe, Growmark Scholarship
RUDD — Roni Kruse, Joseph F. Nelson Scholarship; Matthew Levan, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Dean’s Study Abroad Leadership Scholars Scholarship, Soils and Crops of Costa Rica
SHELL ROCK — Brooke Willson, Dr. Patrick H. Kain and Miss Maribel Kain Family Memorial Scholarship
SUMNER — Nathan Arthur, Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation; Alyssa Swehla, Iowa Crop Improvement Association Scholarship
TRAER — Jake Hlas, Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation
UNION — Ashley Moore, Future of Agriculture Scholarship
WATERLOO — Morgan Ubbelohde, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences General Scholarship; Sydney Weldon, Kiley and Marie Powers Scholarship in Plant Sciences
WAUCOMA — Lindsey Bouska, Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation; Delaney Lensing, CHS University Scholarship
WAVERLY — Carly Strauser, Tyrone D Artz Scholarship
WEST UNION — Brian Jensen, Elinor L. Fehr and Walter R. Fehr Endowed Scholarship; Darin Ney, Eliminating Barriers Scholarship
WESTGATE — Jalyn Brownell, Walter S. and Margaret C. Pilgram Scholarship
WINTHROP — Holly Cook, Agriculture and Life Sciences Excellence Scholarship and Behrens Scholarship for Study Abroad, Spring Break: Edinburgh & London, Brexit- History, political implications, and possible outcomes; Spencer Cook, Marie S. Lodge Scholarship
