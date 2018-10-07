Try 1 month for 99¢
AMES — The College of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Iowa State University has awarded nearly $3.5 million in scholarships to students for the 2018-19 academic year.

Scholarship awards include:

ACKLEY — Cristian Villalobos, E. Marjorie Smith and Garland Beck Scholarship

ALDEN — Regan Hickman, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences General Scholarship

ALEXANDER — Drew Abbas, Eliminating Barriers Scholarship

APLINGTON — Elizabeth Wolff, Carl and Marjory Hertz Family Scholarship

AURORA — Cynthia Hamlett, Iowa Farm Bureau Scholarship, Heidi Kalb, Elinor L. Fehr and Walter R. Fehr Endowed Scholarship, Janelle Vande Vorde, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences General Scholarship

BRANDON — Keri Webster, Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation

BUCKINGHAM — Aubree Beenken, Joseph F. Nelson Scholarship; Madison Howard, Duane Hinkle Agriculture Scholarship

CASTALIA — Jesse Matt, Jean Wallace Douglas Scholarship

CEDAR FALLS — Addisen Lytle, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences General Scholarship; Katelynn Panning, C.R. Musser Agricultural Endowment Scholarship; Dakota Schiefelbein, Dean of Agriculture Scholarship

CHARLES CITY — Hannah Baljeu, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences General Scholarship; Nathan Lasher, Duane Hinkle Agriculture Scholarship

CHELSEA — Kayla Toennies, Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation

CLARKSVILLE — Austin Janssen, E. Marjorie Smith and Garland Beck Scholarship; Adam Lovrien, Larry D. Lursen Scholarship; Jenny Reuling, Younkers Farm Aid Scholarship

COLWELL — Aaron Wright, Joseph F. Nelson Scholarship

CONRAD — Rebecca Steckelberg, Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation

CRESCO — Trevor Malven, Albert C. and Ruth B. Timm Scholarship

DECORAH — Anna Hanson, Land O Lakes Scholarship; Garret Hemesath, Farrell Brothers Scholarship; Elizabeth Smith, Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation; Kayla Walter, Portia A. Goke Scholarship

DENVER — Megan Smith, Rice Estate Scholarship

DYSART — Cole Moody, Duane Hinkle Agriculture Scholarship; Zachary Winkelpleck, Eliminating Barriers Scholarship

ELGIN — Madalyn Boehm, Newman I. Lyle Memorial Scholarship

FAIRBANK — Madison Landsgard, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences General Scholarship; Emily Martins, Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation; Alana Platte, Elinor L. Fehr and Walter R. Fehr Endowed Scholarship

FORT ATKINSON — Justin Hackman, Joseph F. Nelson Scholarship

GREENE — Jared Feldman, Ted and Hazle DeBerg Scholarship

HAMPTON — Brooke Benning, Duane Hinkle Agriculture Scholarship; Morrigan Miller, CHS University Scholarship

HAWKEYE — Kayleigh Koch, Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation

HOLLAND — Olivia Schatzle, Thomas R. and Naomi B. Smith Scholarship

INDEPENDENCE — Garrett Bitterman, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences General Scholarship; John Cook, Joseph Fleming Scholarship

IONIA — Rachel Grober, Younkers Farm Aid Scholarship

IOWA FALLS — Micaela Choate, Multicultural Vision Program Scholarship; Brandon Hanson, Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation

JESUP — Hans Riensche, Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation

LA PORTE CITY — Wyatt Samuelson, Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation

LAMONT — Jaxon Goedken, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Dean’s Study Abroad Leadership Scholars Scholarship, Agricultural Production, Business, and Trade in Argentina; Jaxon Goedken, Joseph F. Nelson Scholarship

LIME SPRINGS — Madison Fitzgerald, Duane Hinkle Agriculture Scholarship

MARBLE ROCK — Kari Jeffrey, Kline Family Scholarship; Adam Staudt, Stark Scholarship

NEW HAMPTON — Hannah Heit, John Wesley and Eda Coles Scholarship; Taylor Kuehn, George W. Catt Memorial Scholarship; Samantha Reicks, Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation; Barbara Schwickerath, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences General Scholarship

OELWEIN — Katherine Stewart, Pike Family Scholarship

OSAGE — Katelyn Maliszewski, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences General Scholarship; Olivia Miller, Elinor L. Fehr and Walter R. Fehr Endowed Scholarship; Kala Rogers, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Dean’s Study Abroad Leadership Scholars Scholarship, A Semester in New Zealand, Massey University; Rebekah Sletten, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Dean’s Study Abroad Leadership Scholars Scholarship, Grain and Feed Production, Food Processing and Utilization in Argentina and Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation

PLAINFIELD — Natalie Eick, Del and Mary Kay Bowden Beginning Agriculture Professional Scholarship

READLYN — Jacob Joerger, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences General Scholarship; Abrah Meyer, Growmark Scholarship

REINBECK — Madeline Frischmeyer, Land O Lakes Scholarship

RICEVILLE — Taylor Uthe, Growmark Scholarship

RUDD — Roni Kruse, Joseph F. Nelson Scholarship; Matthew Levan, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Dean’s Study Abroad Leadership Scholars Scholarship, Soils and Crops of Costa Rica

SHELL ROCK — Brooke Willson, Dr. Patrick H. Kain and Miss Maribel Kain Family Memorial Scholarship

SUMNER — Nathan Arthur, Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation; Alyssa Swehla, Iowa Crop Improvement Association Scholarship

TRAER — Jake Hlas, Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation

UNION — Ashley Moore, Future of Agriculture Scholarship

WATERLOO — Morgan Ubbelohde, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences General Scholarship; Sydney Weldon, Kiley and Marie Powers Scholarship in Plant Sciences

WAUCOMA — Lindsey Bouska, Fred Foreman Scholarship for Growth in Leadership Participation; Delaney Lensing, CHS University Scholarship

WAVERLY — Carly Strauser, Tyrone D Artz Scholarship

WEST UNION — Brian Jensen, Elinor L. Fehr and Walter R. Fehr Endowed Scholarship; Darin Ney, Eliminating Barriers Scholarship

WESTGATE — Jalyn Brownell, Walter S. and Margaret C. Pilgram Scholarship

WINTHROP — Holly Cook, Agriculture and Life Sciences Excellence Scholarship and Behrens Scholarship for Study Abroad, Spring Break: Edinburgh & London, Brexit- History, political implications, and possible outcomes; Spencer Cook, Marie S. Lodge Scholarship

