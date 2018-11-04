Try 1 month for 99¢
ISU Ambassadors

ISU Ambassadors

AMES -- The Iowa State University College of Human Sciences has selected students to serve as Ambassadors for the 2018-2019 academic year:

CLARKSVILLE -- Emily Leerhoff, family and consumer sciences education and studies major

ELDORA -- Sydney Hogle, event management major

IOWA FALLS -- Gabrielle Evans, event management major

MANCHESTER -- Jessie Glanz, dietetics major

WATERLOO -- Morgan Parsons, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design major

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments