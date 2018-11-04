AMES -- The Iowa State University College of Human Sciences has selected students to serve as Ambassadors for the 2018-2019 academic year:
CLARKSVILLE -- Emily Leerhoff, family and consumer sciences education and studies major
ELDORA -- Sydney Hogle, event management major
IOWA FALLS -- Gabrielle Evans, event management major
MANCHESTER -- Jessie Glanz, dietetics major
WATERLOO -- Morgan Parsons, Apparel, Merchandising, and Design major
