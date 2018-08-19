Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Wrangler Breakfast and Craft Sale

Ingawanis Horse Program and Open House

Come join the Ingawanis Horse Program on a trail ride, arena ride, birthday party or dinner ride.

We are located at the BSA Ingawanis Adventure Base, near Waverly, and are always open to the public!

Book your ride now through the end of October by contacting the Winnebago Council at (319) 234-2867.

This is an all-volunteer-run horse program with all fees going back to care for the horses. Follow us on Facebook for special events, information.

Fall Fundraising Open House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 25.

