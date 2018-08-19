Ingawanis Horse Program and Open House
Come join the Ingawanis Horse Program on a trail ride, arena ride, birthday party or dinner ride.
We are located at the BSA Ingawanis Adventure Base, near Waverly, and are always open to the public!
Book your ride now through the end of October by contacting the Winnebago Council at (319) 234-2867.
This is an all-volunteer-run horse program with all fees going back to care for the horses. Follow us on Facebook for special events, information.
Fall Fundraising Open House from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.